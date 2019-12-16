Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Industry Forecast by 2024

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market, provides meaningful insights into the market, based on facts and data available previously. The report provides information on the products/services, along with discussing the various end-user industries where these products or services are applicable. On the basis of this information, the market is divided into various segments. The report on Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market studies the recent market trends and future trends, the competitive landscape in the market, etc. The report studies the Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market in various regions, across the globe.

Polyimide polymers are derived from monomers of imide group, a functional group comprising two acyl groups. Imides are primarily employed in the manufacturing of high strength polymers for varied applications. Anhydrides, dicarboxylic acid, ammonia and some amines are among major raw materials used for the production of imides. Polyimide and imide polymers are polymers with high thermal stability and contain imide group.

This report focuses on Polyimides and Imide Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimides and Imide Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyimides and Imide Polymers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



DuPont

Dow

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lion Apparel

Temarex

ThomasNet

Britannica

Solvay

AZoM

Symmtek

RTP

UBE

Segmental Analysis

The Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market has been segmented into various categories, based on various factors, also includes regional segmentation. The segmentation of the Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market provides a clear picture of the market, to the companies entering the market. The analysis helps the companies to get complete knowledge of the products or services in the market, the latest trends and advancements in the products or service. This report analyzes the market in various regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report also covers the key regions in these regions, where the Polyimides and Imide Polymers Market is expected to perform well.

Segment by Type

Polyether imides

Polyamide imides

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotives

Medical devices

