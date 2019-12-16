Porsche strengthens cross-industry initiative value balancing alliance
Current Press releases
Porsche strengthens cross-industry initiative value balancing alliance
Sports car manufacturer becomes core member of values alliance
Stuttgart
. As far as
“
Within three years, value balancing alliance e.V. intends to develop a model for assessing multidimensional value creation, test this model in practice and then further develop its publication and reporting obligations accordingly. The new methodology aims to develop standardised and therefore comparable indicators. This should make the actual value contributed by companies transparent to society. “The goal of this holistic approach to corporate output is to make it possible to identify and understand positive and negative social impact,” says Christian Heller, CEO of value balancing alliance e.V.
The values alliance is supported by the OECD as well as the auditing firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC, among others. The founding members of the non-profit organisation are BASF, Bosch, Deutsche Bank, LafargeHolcim, Novartis, Philip Morris International, SAP and SK.
Further information, film and photo material in the
12/16/2019
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.