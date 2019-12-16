Smart Agriculture 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast Report
A new market study, titled "Discover Global Smart Agriculture Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
Smart Agriculture refers to the relatively controlled conditions, the industrialized production, intensive and efficient to realize the sustainable development of modern agricultural production mode, is the agricultural land matching with advanced facilities, highly technical specification and high benefit of intensive scale operation mode of production.
APAC is one of the prospective markets for smart agriculture. This region has large farmlands and is witnessing a high population growth rate.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Deere
Trimble
Raven Industries
Agjunction
Agco
Climate
AG Leader Technology
Precision Planting
SST Development Group
Topcon Positioning Systems
Semiosbio Technologies
Delaval
Boumatic
