Sn-2 Milk Powder Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Industry Overview

Sn-2 palmitate is a triglyceride with palmitic acid bonded to a glycerol backbone and is synthesized by enzymatic processes on vegetable oils. These are used as human milk fat substitutes and used mainly in infant formulas. Used in cases where the baby might be in need of additional nutritional support, these are marketed as milk powders that are specifically made for infants. While the use for these products mainly arises from medical conditions and dietetic supplement needs, Sn-2 milk powder is also used for general purposes in order to provide a holistic nutrition plan for babies.

Market by Top Sn-2 Milk Powder Manufacturers, this report covers

Kabrita

Blackmores

NUTRICIA

Biostime

Abbott

Nestle

Yili

Feihe

Deloraine

GMP Dairy Limited

The market for Sn-2 milk powder is a highly specialized one as it caters to the nutritional support for babies and is subject to a lot of safety regulations. Most of these products need clearances from medical authorities in order to be made available for commercial use. While the general awareness regarding such products affects the market, these are mainly prescribed by professional medical practitioners and paediatricians. The report published on the global Sn-2 milk powder market studies the overall market value and volume while giving a market forecast for the same.

The survey report analyzes the market in terms of production regarding the various manufacturing sites as well as the market share of key global manufacturers. The study conducted on the overall Sn-2 milk powder market looks into the value and volume at the global, regional and company level, giving key statistics and information on the overall market. The industry chain structure of the market is discussed in detail. The key consumption sectors of the market have also been identified to give a market performance analysis for the global market.

Market Segmentation

The Sn-2 milk powder market has been split into different market segments according to the different types of products and variants available and the various applications sections in terms of the end-user specifications. The different types of Sn-2 milk powder are classified under type segments into Infant Formula (0-6 Months), Infant Formula (6-12 Months), and Infant Formula (12-36 Months). The age group segments have been made in order to cater to the specialized needs of children in each of them based on the digestive capacity and then bodily requirements. The different application segments of these products are given as Boy and Girl segments.

Regional Overview

The global Sn-2 milk powder market has been split into different regions according to the geographical segmentation given in the report. Regionally, the report published focuses on India, Southeast Asia, Europe, China, Japan, and North America. The market is analyzed based on the production, value, and consumption of the product from the year 2014 to the year 2019 and is forecast during the period 2019-2025. The export and import, production and consumption of Sn-2 milk powder in these regions are discussed and are categorized in the report. The supply chain and production data from the procurement of raw materials to the end supplier including all the sales channels have been presented in detail.

Industry News

Nestlé, a well-known brand for food and other FMCG products is looking to expand its presence in the A2 milk sector with the recent launch of the world's first A2 milk powder for mothers in China. The product was launched through multiple platforms including the e-commerce platform and mother-baby chain Leyou.

