Prenatal Vitamins Supplements Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Global Prenatal Vitamins Supplements Market

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market was valued at USD 377.2 million in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 673.8 million by 2025. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecaste period of 2019-2026. Currently, the global prenatal vitamin supplements market is growing well due to the increase in awareness about the product among pregnant women around the world. Product innovation by key market players has also led to the growth of this market sector.

What are prenatal vitamin supplements? Prenatal vitamin supplements are vitamin and mineral supplements which pregnant and postnatallly lactating women can benefit from. While these supplements are not to be had as replacement for a wholesome diet, they can supplement any nutritional deficits present in your daily diet. Essentially, prenatal vitamins are a lot like multivitamins except they are more suited to the nutritional requirements of an expecting mother. They contain different amounts of specific nutrients that enhance a pregnant woman’s wellbeing.

Why would you want to use prenatal vitamin supplements? Prenatal vitamin supplements can help reduce preterm birth, low body weight in the baby any other birth-related defects. Additionally, these vitamin supplements also help the pregnant woman maintain her own health during pregnancy. The global pre-natal vitamin supplements market has also been benefiting from aggressive promotion and improved sales channels to make them more accessible to the customer. We will be discussing the global prenatal vitamins supplement market in terms of type, application, sales channels and region in this report below.

Segmentation

The global prenatal vitamins supplements market can be segmented along the lines of type, sales channels and region. With regard to type, the global prenatal vitamins supplements market can be divided into gummy, capsules and type. The capsule is the most popular form of prenatal vitamins. In terms of distribution channels, the market can be divided into drug stores, supermarkets and online. Online stores are the most popular distribution channel type due to variety of products made available and discounts offered. Geographically, the global prenatal supplements market is present in the regions of North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Regional Overview

As already discussed, the global prenatal supplements market is studied in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North/South America in this report. North America is currently dominating the market space because of an increase in self-directed consumers, easy availability of high quality prenatal vitamins supplements and a high penetration of dietary supplements. After North America, Europe commands the next major market share in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market. The sedentary lifestyle led by women in Western countries lead to the increased need for vitamin supplements. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness growth in its prenatal supplements market. The rise in the upper-middle class and its awareness about the product has increased the market share of the same in the region.

Latest industry growth

In 2016, prenatal vitamin supplements also began to be available in soft gel tablet form. The same year, a manufacturer came up with a new formula of prenatal vitamin supplements which have a higher Vitamin D content, which can be used to improve bone health in both mother and child.

