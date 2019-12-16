Global PCR Technologies market Report to 2022 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “PCR Technologies Global market - Forecast to 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a novel technique which doubles the amount of target DNA in every cycle. The PCR has three steps such as denaturation, annealing and extension, which are repeated in every cycle to achieve the product. PCR market has been divided as products, applications, techniques, end users and geography. PCR products market is further segmented into Instruments, reagents and consumables, software and services. In instruments there are traditional PCR’s and Real time PCR’s. Reagents and consumables are sub segmented into enzymes, dNTP’s, template DNA, primers and probes, buffers, master mixes, nuclease free water, consumable and others (tracking dye and wax beads). Software’s in the PCR market include Primer designers and sequence software’s, PCR data analysis software and others.

By application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial application, and others (Pathogen detection and dentistry). Clinical diagnostics are further divided into infectious and non-infectious diseases. Infectious disease includes hepatitis B & C, tuberculosis, HIV and others. Non infectious diseases include prenatal diagnosis, tissue typing, cancer therapy, genetic typing for hereditary disease, blood screening and others. Industrial applications are divided into Agricultural, Environment, Applied testing, Animal husbandry, Biomedical research and other PCR industry applications. Applied testing includes forensic and food safety testing. Biomedical research includes DNA sequencing, genotyping, biomarker discovery, gene expression and genetic mapping, DNA cloning and others.

Some of the Major players in the market are

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), BioMerieux SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.) ), Hoffmann la Roche (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio, Inc.(Japan) and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

By Technique, the PCR market is segmented into standard PCR, real time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, digital PCR, assembly PCR, multiplex PCR, Hot start PCR and others. Others include nested PCR, Inverse PCR, Immune PCR, anchored PCR, RACE PCR, asymmetric PCR, universal PCR, ISSR PCR, allele specific PCR, ligation mediated PCR, touchdown PCR, solid phase PCR, methylation PCR, miniprimer PCR, nanoparticle assisted PCR, overlap extension PCR and In-situ PCR and long PCR. Based on the end- users PCR market is segmented into hospitals and laboratories, pharmaceuticals, CRO’s and biotech companies, academics and others (Blood banks).

The factors driving the growth of this market are

increasing demand for innovative technology supporting early and accurate diagnosis of life threatening disease, rising demand for PCR in genetic and molecular testing, expiry of key players PCR patents, rising investments in the field of companion diagnostics, advent of digital PCR, increasing RT PCR based food safety testing, increasing affinity for automated high throughput and robotic systems and multiplexed analytical strategies for improving sensitivity and speed of PCR technology. However, high cost of commercial PCR assays in the clinical diagnostics, lack of awareness and requirement of skilled labour and development of alternative technologies are some of the factors restraining PCR Technologies market. The PCR technologies global market is a highly competitive and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The report provides an in depth market analysis of the above mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)

