Global Dialysis Devices Market Growth Report by Supply, Demand, Manufacturers, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2022

The dialysis devices global market is expected to grow at a mid-range single digit CAGR to reach $19,289 million by 2022. Dialysis is the treatment method for the patients with kidney failure, it replaces the function of kidneys by removing the wastes and excess fluid from the patient’s blood and thus the treatment helps to keep the patient body’s electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride in balance. Increasing number of ESRD patients & substantial healthcare expenditure on the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension, rise in aging population, rising adoption of dialysis procedures over renal transplants, technological advancements and new product launches are driving the market growth.

Risk and complications associated with dialysis, product recalls, limited reimbursements for dialysis in developing countries, reimbursement cuts for dialysis in North America and stringent regulatory policies for the approval of new dialysis devices. Major players in dialysis devices global market include are Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), NxStage Medical Inc. (U.S.) and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).

The dialysis devices global market by type is mainly segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis market further segmented by products into machines and consumables, and by modalities into conventional long-term hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Hemodialysis machines sub-segmented into center-use hemodialysis machines and home-use hemodialysis machines whereas the hemodialysis consumables sub-segmented into dialyzers, access products, bloodlines, concentrates/dialysate, water treatment systems and other hemodialysis consumables. The dialyzers further segmented as cellulose-based and synthetic dialyzers based on material type, and high-flux and low-flux dialyzers based on flux type. Hemodialysis access products are further segmented as arteriovenous (AV) fistula, A-V Graft and central venous catheter (CVC).

Hemodialysis water treatment systems mainly segmented as central water disinfection systems and portable water disinfection systems and these further segmented as chemical disinfection systems, heat disinfection systems and accessories individually. Peritoneal dialysis market segmented into peritoneal dialysis concentrate/dialysate, machines, catheters, transfer sets and others by-products, and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) by modality.

The dialysis devices market by end-users is mainly segmented into In-Center dialysis and Home dialysis. The In-Centre dialysis further segmented into Hospital dialysis and Dialysis Centers whereas the Home dialysis is further segmented into Peritoneal Dialysis and Home Hemodialysis.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe region commanded the largest market share. Increasing incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increasing hemodialysis facilities, increasing aging populations and increasing awareness of dialysis therapies are driving the European dialysis devices market growth. However, Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region due to growing number of ESRD patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of healthcare, and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

