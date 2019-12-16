Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Growth Report by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

A new market study, titled “Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

December 16, 2019

Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices primarily delivers the anesthetic substances (particularly gases, drugs and fluids) to the patient and also measures & displays the physiological state of the patient. These monitors are majorly used to check the patient’s response towards Anesthesia during the surgical process. Measurement of Patient’s vital parameters like oxygenation, circulation, ventilation and temperature is the key purpose of these devices and it depends on the types of the surgeries performed. These devices find foremost usage in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and academic research institutes. The Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $1,644.6 million by 2024.

Major players in Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices global market include

BPL medical technologies (India), Draegerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd. (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Heyer Medical (Germany), Infinium Medical (U.S.), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Monitor Technik (Narcotrend) (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan).

Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices global market is mainly classified by products, end-users and geography. The Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices global market by products is broadly classified as basic anesthesia monitoring device, advanced anesthesia monitoring device and integrated anesthesia workstation. Among products, advanced anesthesia monitoring device held the major share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024. Advanced Anesthesia monitoring device global market is classified into anesthesia gas monitor, depth of anesthesia, standalone capnography and others. Among advanced anesthesia monitors, Depth of Anesthesia monitors commanded the largest revenue in 2017 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The depth of Anesthesia global market is further divided based on technology into BIS, Narcotrend, E-Entropy and Other Depth of Anesthesia monitors. Among Depth of Anesthesia monitors by technology, BIS occupied the major share of in 2017 is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

Anesthesia Anesthesia Monitoring Devices global market end-user segment is classified into

hospitals, ambulatory

surgical centres and others. Among end-users, hospitals commanded the largest market revenue in 2017 and are expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2024. Increasing number of surgeries, Technological advancements in Anesthesia monitoring, rise in aging population and patient pool, growing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors which are driving the market. Lack of awareness among the professional operating the devices, high cost of the devices, stringent regulations and low level of health services in developing countries are the factors hindering the market. North America accounts for the highest market share in 2017 followed by Europe. The Asian countries especially China & India are the fastest growing regions. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

