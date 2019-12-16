Neonatal Apnea Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Neonatal Apnea is a developmental disorder in newborns or premature babies that leads to the cessation of breathing arising due to physiological or pathopsychological processes. This condition is caused by the immature nervous and muscular systems and can be treated with Neonatal Apnea Treatment. The periodic breathing that lasts for 20 seconds or longer is the cause of neonatal apnea. It is a self-limiting condition that can have long term neurological and cognitive effects depending upon the severity of the breathing episodes. It is seen predominantly at the age of two to four weeks and usually resolves by the age of six months.

The Neonatal Apnea Treatment includes prone positioning, methylxanthine therapy, and nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation. Other treatments include the sensory stimulation, CO2 inhalation, and red blood cell transfusions that are in the research and trial stage and require further examination. The initial management of neonatal apnea is to access the need for resuscitation or stabilization of breathing. The neonates have to be kept for a period of observation in the NICU for cardiorespiratory and pulse oximetry monitoring. Parental education and speech or occupational therapy can also be done for babies with feeding-related issues.

The global Neonatal Apnea Treatment market report points towards the estimated forecast period from 2019 to 2025 for the rise in the demand for treatment of apnea for infants. The treatment methods at the global, regional and company level have been mentioned in the report. The historical market trend analysis and the future prospects of the positive growth of the global Neonatal Apnea Treatment market have also been observed in the report. The production, revenue, price and capacity analysis for the neonatal apnea treatment market has also been mentioned in the report.

Market Segmentation

The main objective of treating neonatal apnea is to address its cause and provide appropriate medical treatment management solutions. The segmentation on the basis of type for the global Neonatal Apnea Treatment market has been done as:

Doxapram

Caffeine Citrate Injection

Theophylline & Aminophylline

Doxapram is a medication that is used to stimulate breathing due to various factors like lung diseases and obstructive pulmonary disease. Caffeine Citrate Injection is used for short-term treatment of breathing problems in infants. Caffeine is used to block certain proteins that lead to improved breathing.

And on the basis of application, the global Neonatal Apnea Treatment market has been split into:

Clinic

Hospital

Regional Overview

Countries like Japan, China, India and regions like Southeast Asia, Europe and North America have witnessed a lot of cases of neonatal apnea. The increased number of newborns and the breathing disorders in infants is growing demand for neonatal apnea treatment market. The report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product in the above-mentioned countries and regions. The manufacturing sites, production capacity, ex-factory price and the revenue has been mentioned based on the coverage of each manufacturer. The various research and developments by the key companies and the state government agencies to provide treatment methods for neonates are increasing at a continuous rate.

Industry News

Shanghai Furen Medicine R&D Co. Ltd. has entered into a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to develop AZD0364, a potent and selective inhibitor for investigating non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumours. The inhibitor will target many cancer tumours and will enable the pathway alterations for the growth of many cancers.

