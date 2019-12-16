Water Filtration Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Industry Report on Global Water Filtration Equipment Market 2019 Edition

Overview

The global home water filtration market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%. Changes in consumer lifestyle, urbanization, and scarcity of drinking water have resulted in increased use of water filtration techniques. Government initiatives to provide the population with sufficient water supply will drive the market growth. Home water filtration is a necessity in countries like India and China, creating more opportunities for the market. This is because tap water in urban areas contains microbial and chemical contamination. Further, rising awareness about the side effects of contaminated surface water coupled with lower levels of potable water will drive the market share.

There is a growth in the number of waterborne diseases, including E.Coli and cholera, which has further resulted in the increased market demand for water purifiers globally. Designing innovative and technologically-advanced products helps companies increase revenue and increase the water filtration market share.

Dynamic consumer preferences have increased the adoption of water purifiers as a long term solution since they are portable and cost-effective. Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Culligan

Danaher

Dow

DuPont

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Parker-Hannifin

Pentair

SUEZ

Veolia Environnement

Segmentation

The water filtration market can be segmented by product. Based on product, RO-based is the highest market contributor and also the fastest-growing since it is designed to remove 90% to 99% of contaminants present. Growing water pollution and urbanization are the primary factors that will boost the market growth. For instance, the European real estate industry has seen rapid growth in Germany and France, resulting in a shortage of potable water for the increasing population in the regions. This increases the demand for portable filtration.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. The demand for a better quality of water, urbanization, and increasing population results in the higher market demand in these regions. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in water filtration demand in recent years. The growing product demand in the APAC region is a result of the presence of more impurities in untreated water as per the Asian Water Development Outlook (AWDO), thus increasing the demand for water purifiers.

Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Industry News

