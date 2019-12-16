Office Chairs Market 2019 Industry Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global office chairs market is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Such growth can be accredited to a number of factors. Large enterprises and organizations invest heavily in the furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide their employees with comfort and productive environments. Hence, market vendors in the global office chairs market are designing chairs that offer better comfort and minimize physical and mental stress. Furthermore, rising rates in the real estate industry and expensive commercial leases has led to a shrinking of office spaces. This, coupled with changing preferences of consumers has led to a rising number of start-ups across the globe adopting customized office furniture, which includes office chairs.

Office chairs to fit in smaller spaces while maintaining the comfort for its employees has opened many gateways for the upgradation of design, technology, and expansion for market vendors. The demand for multifunctional and collaborative chairs is also estimated to surge over the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for comfortable and functional office furniture is also influencing the global office chairs market in a positive manner. Growing concerns towards environment conservation and rising deforestation are known to result in the rising demand for eco-friendly office furniture.

Demand for customized office chairs that are made from recyclable materials is one of the factors creating growth prospects for market vendors over the assessment period. Demand for sustainable and recyclable office chairs is also expected to rise owing to the introduction of stringent regulations by governments of numerous economies across the globe. Such regulations are bound to mandate the adoption of environment-friendly furniture in organizations, offices, industries, and co-working spaces. All these factors are estimated to provide momentum to the growth of the global office chairs market.

Market Segmentation

The global office chairs market is studied for various segments that are based on aspects chosen to aid in better understanding of the market landscape and an intricate analysis of the trends that are prevalent in the market for the defined estimate period. This segmentation is carried out based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the global office chairs market is segmented into design and material. The design segment is sub-segmented into fixed type, adjustable type, and swivel type. The material segment is sub-segmented into leather office chair and other materials. Based on application, the global office chairs market is segmented into government procurement, enterprise purchase, school procurement, and individual purchase.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global office chairs market is studied for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific is further studied for India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia. Among these primary segments, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness fast paced ascension over the forecast period.

Industry Udpate

September 2019: Wilkahn, a German furniture brand recently introduced the AT chair which is designed using technologies to encourage movement and maintain the user’s centre of gravity.

