Men’s Bar Soap Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Industry Report on Global Men’s Bar Soap Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Men’s Bar Soap Industry

Overview

Soaps are used by people daily in order to keep themselves clean. Traditionally soaps were meant to be to just clean the body, but today, they offer more than just that much and have now recently been replaced by special bath soaps. There are also soaps that are made separately for men and women. Also, the market for men's bar soap has suddenly grown due to the specific offerings provided by these soaps such as fragrance and other features like pore-cleansing that are marketed to men. These men's bar soaps are routinely used as part of men's grooming routines and not just during bath times.

The growing concern among men about personal grooming and the rising concern about hygiene are two of the many reasons that have encouraged men to opt for skin-friendly bath soaps and thereby, are responsible for the growth of this market.

Segmentation

The market for men's bar soap can be divided based on the product type and distribution channel.

Based on the product type, the soaps can be of the following types:

4 ounce

5 ounce

8 ounce

10 ounce

Based on the distribution channel, the market for men's bar soap can be segmented into:

Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesale Markets

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dirty knees Soap

Shea Moisture

Clearly Natural

P&G

Dr. Squatch

Duke Cannon

Regional Analysis

The market for men's bar soap can be studied by dividing the world into the following regions – Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, North America currently occupies the largest market share, but the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region that is estimated to dominate the market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the rapidly expanding population of the region, a rise in the disposable income of the people, and a growing concern of hygiene among the men.

Industry News

The growing men's bar soap market, manufacturers, are nor trying to lure more and more men into focussing on their hygiene and grooming. Many men's soaps today are being made using essential oils meant for different purposes such as stress relief, pain relief, calming the mind, rejuvenation etc., quite similar to the range of soaps that are found for women.

