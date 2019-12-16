Airport Cargo Rack and Roller Deck Market - Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Latest Industry Research: 2019 Global Airport Cargo Rack and Roller Deck Market Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Airport Cargo Rack and Roller Deck Industry

Market Overview

All airports all over the world consist of a cargo terminal and a passenger terminal. With the development of dedicated cargo hubs given the increased demand brought about by the increasing volume of global air cargo trade. Designed to handle the largest freighter types and have the outstanding infrastructural facilities, including ground handling capabilities and advanced warehouse facilities, these make use of extensive on-site equipment and machinery. In order to strengthen aviation cargo handling operations in cargo terminals, authorities use airport cargo rack and roller deck along with various other cargo handling equipment.

With the improvements in technology and ergonomics of product designs, there are several different types of commercially available cargo racks and rollers decks in the worldwide market. Cargo operators select specific types of equipment based on the main operational requirements. Dedicated freight operators and freighter aircraft that operate via these hubs provide customized offerings to the increasing global air cargo trade. Expanding at a global level and aided by equipment such as airport cargo rack and roller deck, these will turn out to be a market driver.

Old passenger transport aircraft are often converted into freighter cabins. The increase in the number of this class of operational cargo aircraft calls for increased ground assistance and support. In emerging markets such as China, the demand for the passenger-to-freighter conversion is expected to increase with the rapid growth rate of the e-commerce sector. The market survey report published on the global airport cargo and roller deck market has focuses on the market size in terms of volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lodige Industries

Pteris Global

Siemens

Interroll

S-P-S International

Market Segmentation

The segmentation that the airport cargo rack and roller deck market report offers is primarily based on the product types and the applications that these equipment have in the global aviation and air cargo industry.

The main segments of this market by type have been given as:

Cargo Rack

Roller Deck

The major application segments studied by this report are:

Warehouse Terminal

Freighter Aircraft

Among the application segments, the warehouse terminal accounted for the largest share in the airport cargo rack and roller deck market in 2017. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period which has been given up to the year 2025.

Regional Overview

In order to present the market landscape in a comprehensive outlook, the region-wise study conducted by the report looks into the key market indicators and factors affecting each regional market. The regional analysis has categorized the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the airport cargo rack and roller deck in the key regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Based on the data collected, the Asia-Pacific region registered the highest growth in the airport cargo rack and roller deck market in 2017. The report also covers the manufacturers in these regions based on the manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market.

