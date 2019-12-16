THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:45 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the eighteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Tuesday.
Suspensions (18 bills)
- H.R. 4920 – Department of Veterans Affairs Contracting Preference Consistency Act (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4183 – Identifying Barriers and Best Practices Study Act (Rep. Khanna – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3530 – Improving Confidence in Veterans' Care Act (Rep. Cloud – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2726 – Banning Smoking on Amtrak Act of 2019 (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 2548 – HELP ACT, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4719 – FISH SAFE Act, as amended (Rep. Golden – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3362 – Small Airport Mothers’ Room Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Miller – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4998 – Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4779 – To extend Undertaking Spam, Spyware, And Fraud Enforcement With Enforcers beyond Borders Act of 2006 (Rep. McMorris Rodgers – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4229 – Broadband DATA Act (Rep. Loebsack – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4227 – MAPS Act (Rep. McEachin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2647 – SOFFA, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3172 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 150 – GREAT Act, as amended (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 216 – Spokane Tribe of Indians of the Spokane Reservation Equitable Compensation Act (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 722 – Miracle Mountain Designation Act (Rep. Curtis – Natural Resources)
- S. 50 – Columbia River In-Lieu and Treaty Fishing Access Sites Improvement Act (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 453 – Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act (Rep. Fleischmann – Natural Resources)
