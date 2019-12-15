Offensive Crayons Offers A Holiday Promotion Offensive Crayons Presents The 12 Days of Shitmas Alice Vaughn is the creator of Offensive Crayons

A Naughty and Nice Promotional Contest Just in Time for the Holidays

We're feeling generous this holiday season. Since we're known for our Offensive Crayons, we're giving away matching gifts equally as disappointing and distasteful.” — Alice Vaughn, Creator of Offensive Crayons

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beat those holiday blues with humor and nasty cheer as Offensive Crayons presents: The 12 Days of Shitmas! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza or Festivus here’s a fun contest that will warm those bitter bones faster than an a cup of overpriced Starbucks hot chocolate!“We're feeling generous this holiday season,” says Offensive Crayons creator and founder Alice Vaughn . “Since we're known for our Offensive Crayons, we're giving away matching gifts equally as disappointing and distasteful.”The 12 Days of Shitmas starts on December 14th and ends December 25th, and to enter go to www.offensivecrayons.com and each day a winner will be selected randomly and will receive a hilarious, but crappy, present. There is no purchase necessary to enter.Some of the gifts include:-A bottle of flint water-A trip to North Korea-a car off Craigslist-The bed sheet Epstein didn't kill himself with-First night of Hanukah will be a call from a Jewish Motherand many more shitty gifts!You may follow Offensive Crayons at www.OffensiveCrayons.com and on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffensiveCrayons/ on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OffensiveCray and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/offensivecrayons/ You may follow Alice Vaughn on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RationalBlonde on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rationalblonde/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alicej About Offensive Crayons:Aren't you tired of coloring with "blue" or "brown" or "burnt sienna?" Us, too.So, we decided to create Offensive Crayons to liven things up. Gone are the safe colors like "goldenrod" or "red." Now we have "Travel Ban Brown" and "Privilege" (exclusively for our Caucasian backers).All press inquiries contact:info@offensivecrayons.comAbout Alice Vaughn:Vaughn is the (in)famous creator of Offensive Crayons, an adults-only box of crayons for the wildly artistic with a healthy sense of humor – with names like Boner Bill Blue, Miscarriage Maroon, and Privilege (White), the inappropriately- named crayons have been banned from Amazon for “insulting children and Caucasians”.When she’s not gleefully exploiting the general public’s constant stream of PC outrage, Vaughn often finds herself accidentally going viral – for better or worse – like she did here, here, and here.



