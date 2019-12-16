Human Resource Workplace Programs for Juggling Work and Being A Caregiver

Juggling Work and Being A Caregiver

Lack of consideration of the role of caring for elderly parents decreases the effectiveness of workplace wellness programs.

Working caregivers spend an additional 20 to 40 hours each week caring for elderly parents. Caregiver exhaustion results in poor health habits and low workplace productivity.” — Pamela D. Wilson

Golden CO- Caregiving expert, Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation radio program for caregivers and aging adults this coming Wednesday, December 18, on the Bold Brave Media Global Network. The program airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The Caring Generation® aired initially from 2009 to 2011 on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado.

The caregiving topic for this week’s program is Managing Caregiver Exhaustion: Juggling Work and Being A Caregiver. Working caregivers spend an additional 20 to 40 hours each week caring for elderly parents. Caregiver exhaustion results in poor health habits and low workplace productivity.

Caregivers end self-care habits like exercise and healthy eating. Increased smoking, alcohol, and drug use replace positive self-care habits. Consumers are unaware of the myriad of effects of smoking on the body. Wellness and smoking cessation programs in the workplace are only one part of the bigger picture of the impact of caregiving on employees.

Special guest, Dr. Brooks Cash from the University of Texas Health Science Center, and the McGovern School of Medicine in Houston, Talks about Smoking and Digestive Problems. Dr. Cash is the director of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition for the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston, Texas.

The healthcare system is a system of diagnosis. Insurance companies pay to treat health issues after they happen. Preventative action to support health and well-being does not receive enough attention. The responsibility to become educated about health and to be preventative is the consumer’s responsibility.

Workplace programs that support health and well-being combined with education about caregiving have the potential to fill the gap left by the healthcare system and health insurance companies.

Pamela D. Wilson supports corporations interested in educating working caregiver employees through unique programs. She designs keynotes and special programs to meet workplace goals for educating, supporting, and retaining working caregivers.

The Caring Generation® radio program gives listeners the confidence to develop skills to care for elderly parents and loved ones. Being a caregiver encompasses many areas of life. The radio program features information about health, well-being, family relationships, and financial and legal planning.

Make plans to join Pamela D. Wilson, caregiving expert and the host of The Caring Generation® radio at 6 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Mountain, 8 p.m. Central, and 9 p.m. Eastern every Wednesday night Replays of the weekly programs are available in podcast format with transcripts on Pamela’s website and all major podcast sites. More information is available on Pamela’s website.

