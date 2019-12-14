Church of Scientology Celebrates the Holiday Season with the Community

On December 8th, more than 550 community partners, friends, vendors and more attended the Church of Scientology's annual Holiday Community Brunch in the Fort Harrison auditorium.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, December 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 8, 2019 the Church of Scientology held their annual Holiday Community Brunch in the auditorium of the Fort Harrison to celebrate the holiday season. Over 550 community partners, friends, vendors, local charities and local filmmakers enjoyed the buffet and desserts prepared by Fort Harrison chefs along with live entertainment performed by the Church’s Flag Band.“Because we do our annual dance in the auditorium in February, we heard about the Community Brunch 15 to 20 years ago,” said Kathy Iatropoulos, one of the many members of the Laconian (Greek) Society, in attendance. She described the brunch in one word: “Excellent.”For almost 20 years the Church of Scientology has hosted the Holiday Community Brunch in its international religious retreat, the Fort Harrison, in keeping with the historic building’s tradition of opening its doors to the community since 1926.Tampa resident Toni McCloud told Freedom , what she likes most about the brunch, “Everyone here is always so friendly.” She added, “I remember when we came last year we saw some old friends we hadn’t seen them for quite a while—that made our day.”Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Officer for the Church of Scientology thanked all of those in attendance for their friendship, and shared with them the sentiments of a letter which Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote to his friends in late 1981, “‘Good luck in this year that is coming. It is a year that is in your hands. I have every confidence you will do well in it,’” she read. In closing she wished everyone, “Happy holidays from the staff and executives of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization!”_____________About the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org



