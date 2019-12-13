THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Members are advised no votes are expected in the House on Monday.
Suspensions (18 bills)
- H.R. 4920 – Department of Veterans Affairs Contracting Preference Consistency Act (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4183 – Identifying Barriers and Best Practices Study Act (Rep. Khanna – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3530 – Improving Confidence in Veterans' Care Act (Rep. Cloud – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2726 – Banning Smoking on Amtrak Act of 2019 (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 2548 – HELP ACT, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4719 – FISH SAFE Act, as amended (Rep. Golden – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3362 – Small Airport Mothers’ Room Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Miller – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4998 – Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4779 – To extend Undertaking Spam, Spyware, And Fraud Enforcement With Enforcers beyond Borders Act of 2006 (Rep. McMorris Rodgers – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4229 – Broadband DATA Act (Rep. Loebsack – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4227 – MAPS Act (Rep. McEachin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2647 – SOFFA, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3172 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 150 – GREAT Act, as amended (Rep. Foxx – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 216 – Spokane Tribe of Indians of the Spokane Reservation Equitable Compensation Act (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 722 – Miracle Mountain Designation Act (Rep. Curtis – Natural Resources)
- S. 50 – Columbia River In-Lieu and Treaty Fishing Access Sites Improvement Act (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 453 – Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act (Rep. Fleischmann – Natural Resources)
Legislation Providing Further Appropriations for FY20
H.Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 5430 – United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act (Rep. Hoyer – Ways and Means)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 5377 – Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act (Rep. Suozzi – Ways and Means) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.