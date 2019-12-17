Issued by Ace SEO Consulting

Leading Calgary Window Manufacturers Receives Accolade For Excellent Work

Royal View Windows & Exterior, one of the leading window manufacturers in Calgary Received accolade for its Excellent Work

I have been working with him during the windows replacement project, and he has never disappointed me... His responsiveness to urgent matters makes him one of the best window companies.”
— Ms. Fabiana Candido, Project Manager

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to announce that as one of the leading Calgary window manufacturers, Royal View Windows & Exterior, just completed a commercial project and won huge admiration.

This was a project by Alberta Social Housing Corporation in the heart of Calgary near 17th Ave, and our work wasn’t easy. The retro property required a total facelift by a replacement of its outdated windows and doors. We did this makeover by replacing its 137 vinyl old-fashioned windows,18 exterior commercial aluminum windows, two commercial aluminum entry doors, and one interior aluminum partition.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A house is made with walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams” and we understand our client’s love for their houses very well as our best reward is the contentment of our clients.

We’re happy to receive a letter of recommendation by the project manager, Ms. Fabiana Candido. She wrote, “I have been working with him during the windows replacement project at Mount Royal Manor Building, and he has never disappointed me. He is detailed and keen to meet all the expectations. His responsiveness to urgent matters makes him one of the best window company, I have ever worked with.”

We’re confident that this accolade would help us to carve a niche in our field. So, those who’re willing to refurbish the current exterior can trust us since we’re well-known for our passion and magic in our work.

We have got vast experience in residential and commercial window systems supply, window glass replacement, and installation. So far, we’ve completed 350 projects for homeowners and 50 projects for businesses, and this is not the work of a novice.

Be it the installation of a stunning window frame or customization of a standard glass window or replacement of frosted glass, and our proficient team creates magic.

Also, we provide the sliding patio doors with double or triple-pane glass along with a composite gasket, which keeps rain and dust out of the house. They’re excellent for Calgary homes because of their modern look and space-saving. Moreover, when open, sliding patio doors offer ventilation and save energy. These sliding patio doors fit the requirements and style of a contemporary home.

So, if you’re planning to beautify your dream house, share with us as we can support you live your dream. Call us or visit us since we’re curious to answer your questions pertaining to window installation, stand out designs, or extra features such as double-braced aluminum reinforcement where needed. We assure you to give our best for an inexpensive cost.

