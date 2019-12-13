Ohmcraft Introduces Innovative High Voltage Surface Mount Chip Divider

For more than 35 years, manufacturers from a wide variety of industries have relied on Ohmcraft to provide precision resistors that solve production and operation challenges” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help military and portable electronics manufacturers simplify product assembly and reduce costs, Ohmcraft—an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of thick-film, high-voltage resistors—has unveiled a first-of-its-kind high voltage surface mount chip divider (HVCD). The new HVCD series enables customers to replace what has traditionally been two discrete resistors or leaded thru-hole dividers with a single component.

“For more than 35 years, manufacturers from a wide variety of industries have relied on Ohmcraft to provide precision resistors that solve production and operation challenges— ultimately improving the reliability and performance of their products,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen technologies. “Ohmcraft’s new high voltage surface mount chip dividers are an example of our ability to do just that. Size and weight are a top priority in many applications, and these HVCDs are considerably smaller and lighter than their leaded counterparts.”

The HVCD series is the latest addition to Ohmcraft’s array of high voltage surface mount product offerings.

Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Ohmcraft

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides and unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.



