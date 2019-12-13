13 December 2019

FDF statement on General Election

Back to list of articles

FDF released the following statement:

Commenting on the General Election, FDF's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Rycroft, said:

“We congratulate the Prime Minister and his Government on the result of the General Election 2019. For too long, business has been mired in a sea of political uncertainty, hitting investment, productivity and long-term growth.

“As the UK's largest manufacturing sector, food and drink is part of the UK's critical national infrastructure and essential to national security. The nation's £31.1 billion industry employs over 450,000 people with a footprint in every community.

“UK food and drink is a national success story. As set out in our manifesto, we want to work in partnership with the Government to reach our full potential as the most dynamic, sustainable, resilient and competitive industry, by boosting exports, developing talent and encouraging innovation.

“Food and drink from Great Britain and Northern Ireland is prized for its quality and provenance. Through a new national Food Strategy and a dedicated future trade policy for food and drink, we can ensure our industry flourishes and brings good jobs and growth to every corner of the UK.”

More Information

Contact Ellie Ashwell, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ellie.ashwell@fdf.org.uk, or 07701380755.

Back to list of articles