Corporate E-learning Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Businesses of different sizes have now considering E-learning as an effective solution to their productivity and budget-related problems. The reason is technological improvements are encouraged many organizations to adopt E-learning solutions at the cost of the traditional way of teaching. For example, the innovation of mobile, cloud technologies, social, and analytics has motivated the companies to adopt this type of learning solutions.

Talking about corporate E-learning, it makes sure that all the employees are kept updated with the business activities and internal as well as external market conditions. This helps an employee to understand the impact of their performance on the company’s goal. Besides, this lets the companies lower their HR costs significantly related to recruitment, training, employee retention, and engagement through automated processes.

Higher costs of offering training to the employees have been the major issues for different businesses in the current time. The solution for this is corporate E-learning. So, the Global Corporate E-learning Market is now growing at full pace.

Key Players of Global Corporate E-learning Market -

Talking about some prominent market players who are ruling the Corporate E-learning Market are GP Strategies, Skillsoft, Adobe, City & Guilds Group, and Expertus.

Global Corporate Online Learning Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented based on Type, End-users, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Cloud-based deployment and On-Premise deployment. It is expected that the cloud-based deployment category will significantly drive the market growth.

Coming to the End-users, this includes Consumer Goods Sectors, Automotive industry, Energy Sector, BFSI and more. The report says the automotive sector will majorly influence growth.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Market

The top regions who are dominating the Global Corporate E-learning Market are South America, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & African and Europe.

The report says the Corporate E-learning market in the North America region will grow significantly from 2019-2024. This is because major corporate houses are now investing more in E-learning services and to develop their technological infrastructure. They are now seriously considering to launch innovative solutions and systems for online learning. On the other side, in the Europe region, the growing popularity of competency-based E-learning among the employees is also driving the growth of the market.

Experts have predicted that the Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth in this market segment as more and more organizations are opening their businesses in this region.

Latest Industry Updates

A few years back, Adobe introduced custom E-learning solutions which can be used by different sectors. The company says custom E-learning solution will boost skill development, enhance the onboarding experience, and increase productivity.

