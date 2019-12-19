SciTech Patent Art (SPA)’s customized news feed engages Deep Web crawling to provide consumer and technology insights.
SPA’s news feed services are used by R&D scientists and technologists for monitoring:
• Competitor activity such as R&D, sales and acquisitions
• Technology activity, including new materials, product launches or news announcements
• Trade /industry news
• Evolving regulations and policies in the industry
• And other relevant information
The custom news feed is delivered on a daily or weekly basis. Unique features of this service include:
• Being configured to monitor specific companies and technologies
• Structured data, gathered by using SPA’s Deep Web search platform
• All relevant news, filtered and tagged by AI-trained agents
• News delivered in XML format or as a newsletter accessible through smart devices
