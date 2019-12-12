IMF Staff Completes 2019 Article IV Visit to Fiji

December 12, 2019

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mr. Pablo Lopez Murphy visited Fiji from December 3 to December 13, 2019, to conduct the discussions for the 2019 Article IV consultation. At the conclusion of the visit, Mr. Lopez Murphy issued the following statement:

“The Fijian economy experienced relatively high growth during 2017-18 amid rising external and fiscal imbalances. Fiscal space is now limited and risks to external stability remain significant. Economic activity has slowed sharply in 2019 due to lower government spending, tighter domestic financial conditions, weak sentiment, and the synchronized global downswing. Growth is expected to reach about 1 percent in 2019, underpinned by resilient tourism and remittances. GDP growth should pick up gradually as the private sector regains dynamism. Inflation pressures are subdued.

“Risks to the economic outlook are tilted to the downside. They stem from an increasing public debt-to-GDP ratio, natural disasters, higher oil prices, slower growth in main trading partners, and delays in implementing structural reforms to mobilize private investment. On the upside, the new air routes and code share arrangements with European and Indian carriers may boost the tourism sector.

“Policies should aim to sustain growth and make it more inclusive as fiscal policy support is withdrawn and external imbalances narrow. Reducing fiscal imbalances is essential to rebuild buffers to respond to natural disasters and to maintain public debt sustainable. Fiscal consolidation should focus on reining in current spending given limited scope for further revenue mobilization and the need for capital spending to improve resilience to climate change.

“Improvements in the business environment and in governance are essential to raise potential growth and needed private investment, and to enhance productivity and competitiveness. A key priority must be to tackle the gender gap in labor force participation in order to boost potential growth and make it more inclusive.”

