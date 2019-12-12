Harris Institute Achieves 90.91% Employment Rate in The Field of Study

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities’ Key Performance Indicator (KPI) shows 90.91% of Harris Institute graduates are employed in their field of study.The college’s Arts Management Program achieved a 100% Graduate Employment Rate in The Field of Study and the Audio Production Program achieved 87.5%. Forum Research, a leading market research firm, compiles the statistics six months after graduation.In the recently released Student Loan Default Rates for all post secondary schools in Ontario, Harris Institute achieved a fifth annual 0% Default Rate. The Arts Management Program has achieved nine 0% Default Rates and the Audio Production Program has achieved seven.‘It is unlikely any other college, university or private college in North America has achieved these performance results”, says John Harris, the college’s president. “We are thrilled and all credit goes to our remarkable faculty ”.Harris Institute ranked "best school of its kind" for a 7th consecutive year in the 2019 'Media Arts Education Report' and is the only school outside the US in Billboard's 'Top 11 Schools'. It was featured in Mix Magazine's 'Audio Education's Finest' and Billboard's 'Schools That Rock'.The college's alumni are in leadership roles in every area of the Canadian music industry. They have established a wide range of successful companies and won or were nominated for 247 awards in the last 2 years.One year Diploma Programs taught by award winning active industry leaders start on March 23, July 13 and November 9, 2020.For further information:John Harris, President, Harris Institute416.367.0178john@harrisinstitute.com



