Hoyer Statement on the Fourth Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

“On the fourth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, House Democrats have a message for the American people and our allies around the world: we are still in. While the President withdrew our nation from the agreement – abdicating American leadership and placing our environment, public health, national security, and economic competitiveness at risk – House Democrats are committed to addressing climate change with the urgency it demands. “House committees have held over 100 hearings on this crisis, and as Majority Leader, I have been proud to bring a number of bills to the Floor to address climate change and its impacts, including H.R. 9 – the Climate Action Now Act – to prevent the Administration from using funds to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. We have also passed legislation to ban drilling in vulnerable coastal areas and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; to protect our public lands and keep our waterways clean; to ensure that communities impacted by natural disasters can rebuild to twenty-first century standards; and to invest in clean energy. Just this week the House passed a bill to improve the resilience of coastal communities with strong bipartisan support. We will not relent in our efforts to address the global climate crisis. “I will continue working with the committees of jurisdiction, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and all of our Members to take additional action to meet this challenge. Once again, I call on Senator McConnell and the Republican-led Senate to take up House-passed legislation, pass these bills, and send them to the President’s desk. We cannot delay action further; we must address this crisis now.”