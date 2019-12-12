Fourth Annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet to Recognize Leaders

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Saturday, December 21, 2019, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay will be holding its fourth annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet in the Fort Harrison auditorium to recognize leaders and youth in the community who apply the moral values of The Way to Happiness and use it to help others.The Way to Happiness, authored by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, is a nonreligious moral code based wholly on common sense.At last year’s Love and Help Children Awards Banquet, “We awarded children as young as 4 years old and as old as 17 with the Outstanding Achievement Award for applying the precept ‘Flourish and Prosper’,” said Tanja Cranton, executive director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, who aims to award more children than last year.Walter Evans, founder of the martial arts school, Shihan School of Survival and a 2018 Love and Help Children awardee, gave an example of how his students have used the book, “I spoke with some students who were being bullied in school,” he said, “together we reviewed the chapter of The Way to Happiness: ‘Flourish and Prosper,’” which helped the students realize they have to stand up for themselves. “Now they’re not being bullied anymore!”Susan Liverpool is a 2017 Love and Help Children awardee, who continues to work with churches and other nonprofits to mentor children at New Beginnings Life Center in Spring Hill, Florida as the Minister of Christian Education. Liverpool jokes that unlike some other jobs, hers is easy. She gets to “tell people how great life is by applying The Way to Happiness.” Liverpool likes “the fact that we can get under one roof without conflict. That’s what I appreciate. It’s the love factor and that everyone is working together.”The Way to Happiness “changes everything just because of how harsh the world is,” said Liverpool. “Every child needs to learn it … everyone is able to understand it.”The event’s doors open at 6 pm for the banquet prepared by the Fort Harrison’s five-star chef team and the awards segement starts at 7 pm.To RSVP please contact Tanja Cranton at 727-467-6961 and tanja@twth.org.CLICK HERE to watch the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness: https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/thewaytohappiness.html CLICK HERE to order your free copy of The Way to Happiness: https://secure.thewaytohappiness.org/store/products/the-way-to-happiness-booklet.html __________About The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



