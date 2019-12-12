Angolan president invited to visit Brazil

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 12 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Thursday in Luanda an invitation from Brazilian the counterpart Jair Bolsonaro to visit that South American country, on a date to be set by diplomatic channels.,

The confirmation came from Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Fraga Araújo while speaking to the press at the end of an audience granted by the Angolan Head of State, during which he delivered the invitation.

Ernesto Fraga Araújo said that the letter also addresses the strengthening of friendship and cooperation relations between the two states.

"We talked about the prospects and the content of this long-term relationship, but it is about to be restructured and move to a higher level, based on the priorities of both countries," said the official.

He stated that the Brazilian Government will continue to participate in Angola's development and growth process, especially with investments linked to the private sector.

According to Ernesto Fraga Araújo, the moment also served to analyse the state of cooperation in the areas of security, fight against crime and drug trafficking, as well as burning issues of the African and South American continent, related to the political, economic and social sectors.

The Brazilian top diplomat has been in Angola since Wednesday for an official visit, as part of the increased cooperation between the two nations.

Cooperation Agreement Angola and Brazil signed this Thursday, in Luanda, a cooperation agreement on security and internal order.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1975. Brazil was the first country to recognise Angola's independence, proclaimed on November 11, 1975.

Five years later (1980), they signed the General Agreement on Economic, Technical, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation, which is the fundamental basis for the development of bilateral cooperation.

In 2010, Angola and Brazil signed Strategic Partnership Agreement.

