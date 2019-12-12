Cerego Exceeds One Billion Learner Interactions, Continues Growth in Corporate Sector

Learning software leader scales personalized learning to drive workplace productivity

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerego , the learning software that uses cognitive science and machine learning to make students and professionals smarter, today announced it reached one billion learner interactions on its platform, bringing lessons on critical workplace and academic subjects to millions of learners worldwide. This milestone highlights the company’s sizeable growth over the last year and reflects its vision to increase learning efficiency in both the corporate and academic sectors.



Cerego’s platform leverages spaced repetition and predictive analytics, enabling users to practice and review important material at the exact moment they are about to forget the information. On average, learners in Cerego interact with each learned concept for one to two minutes over time, in bite-sized pieces. By scheduling these interactions over days or weeks, Cerego’s learning algorithms ensure students and professionals actually retain what they’ve learned. These one billion interactions on the Cerego platform reveal the scale at which users are adopting spaced repetition and the effectiveness of the method, which has been proven to increase training ROI for the organizations that leverage Cerego. Additionally, with one billion interactions on the platform, Cerego has accumulated one of the largest learning datasets outside of academia, enabling Cerego to continuously improve their product and learner interactions.

“Translating content into dynamic, personalized lessons offers employees and students a more effective way to learn, regardless of the subject,” said Paul Mumma, CEO of Cerego. “With a new decade on the horizon, we’re in an age where we’re moving away from linear careers and outdated learning practices like cramming. Learning for the long term has never been more essential, and Cerego enables that. It’s been our mission to bring effective learning to more people, in more places — and with one billion learner interactions, we’re on our way to achieve that goal.”

Thousands of corporate entities turn to Cerego for more effective workplace training

TechStyle Fashion Group , the parent company of brands like Savage X Fenty, JustFab, and Fabletics, has implemented Cerego at scale to train its call center representatives more effectively. Customer service representatives serve customers across all five of TechStyle’s brands and offer support primarily through voice and chat. Cerego enables TechStyle to quickly onboard representatives and encourages sustained learning for topics including brand-specific policies, shipping and returns, and merchandise specifics. TechStyle also leverages Cerego to teach privacy requirements like GDPR and CCPA in California, and has plans to build out management training. Within one month of signing up with Cerego, TechStyle launched multiple courses to nearly one thousand representatives, improving the way they learn and retain information.

“Our call center employees are based in five locations on three different continents, so they’re often not familiar with the laws and regulations of the countries TechStyle serves,” said Crina Sonia Petre, Senior Manager, GMS EU Training & Standards at TechStyle. “Plus, agents are working across multiple brands, and each one has its own policy and customer service requirements. Never before have we been able to create training content at this scale and see the wide-spread impact. With Cerego, training doesn't stop. It provides the tools needed to constantly stay up to speed on information, so our agents can keep the customer experience at the quality our brands and customers expect.”

TechStyle joins the ranks of thousands of organizations worldwide that optimize learning and retention with Cerego. Given that Cerego is content agnostic, the platform is widely applicable across multiple verticals. The U.S. Army trains soldiers on life-saving techniques with Cerego, while educational travel platform Road Scholar trains its staff with the technology. Large enterprises like Becton Dickinson, Rockwell, and Target are also amongst Cerego’s customer base. Outside the corporate sector, Cerego is implemented across academia, with thousands of K-12 programs and universities like NYU College of Dentistry, Bryan University, and Arizona State University using Cerego to make sure learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom. Cerego plans to substantially expand its learner base in the next year, bringing effective learning to more people, in more places, and optimizing human potential across every sector.

About Cerego

Cerego is a new kind of learning software that uses cognitive science and machine learning to improve educational and workplace outcomes. The proprietary learning engine at the heart of the platform continuously adapts and enhances the learning experience to meet every individual's needs, while predictive analytics deliver actionable data to educators and managers. By improving the learning experience, Cerego aims to unlock the promise of education and training, ultimately helping people reach their full potential. For more information about Cerego visit: www.cerego.com .

Press Contact:

LaunchSquad

cerego@launchsquad.com

415.625.8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.