TrueCommerce Announces Enhancements for its Magento eCommerce Integration

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, today announced new upgrades for its popular integration with Adobe (Magento), the leading eCommerce platform for brands of all sizes that support B2B, B2C and B2E use cases. The new features of the cloud-based offering allows organizations to manage orders on one platform that seamlessly connects TrueCommerce’s unified commerce offering with Magento and a wide range of business systems.



“We are excited to add new offerings to our unified commerce solutions suite,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “Magento is a dynamic leader, hugely respected by omni-channel players worldwide. The new enhancements for this integration, increasingly popular with our customers, will allow them to make the most of their Magento implementations and seamlessly integrate their e-commerce programs with shipping and inventory management processes.”

The TrueCommerce Magento Integration new features enable its users to:

Seamlessly transfer critical data like orders, shipments, and inventory between most popular business systems and Magento storefronts

Automatically create new customer profiles in a business system from online orders

Create shipments with tracking information to keep customers up to date on the status of their order

Update online products quantity with ERP inventory integration

Unleash eCommerce sales potential by saving time, cutting costs and boosting brand image

Fulfill Magento-based orders faster and at optimal cost with the TrueCommerce Pack & Ship solution

"The digital commerce landscape is quickly evolving, as B2B and B2C organizations double down on their investments in digital selling channels. To effectively compete in this environment and delight customers, organizations need their technology stack to be tightly integrated," says Jordan Jewell, Research Manager for IDC's Digital Commerce program. "Adobe (Magento) has one of the largest footprints in the worldwide digital commerce market, both in terms of market share and mind share. TrueCommerce's announcement to beef up its Magento integration is a move that’s sure to benefit customers of both platforms by making it easier to assemble a unified eCommerce stack."

TrueCommerce’s integration with Magento is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

About Adobe Commerce Cloud

Adobe Commerce Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, makes every brand interaction personal and every experience shoppable. Built on Magento Commerce, Adobe Commerce Cloud deeply integrates with Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Marketing Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud. Tailored to the needs of global B2C and B2B companies to support multiple brands, sites and countries and to orchestrate commerce across every channel, Adobe Commerce Cloud provides a highly customizable and scalable end-to-end platform to manage, personalize and optimize the commerce experience across every touchpoint. More information can be found here: https://www.adobe.com/commerce/magento.html .

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

