Odors not a patch on fresh innovation

New chemical free invention takes out odor from garbage cans.

We realised there was a demand for more environmentally friendly, natural household products and a trend towards ditching powders and aerosol cans full of toxic chemicals and plastic containers.” — Steve Rawlings

TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique UK business which makes fabric odor-eating patches has launched a new product that has already attracted interest from Australia and the Far East.Shropshire based Odegon Technologies has invented DeoCan- an odor destroying garbage can pad that offers up to eight weeks or more of protection against smells.It can simply be peeled and placed inside the lids of indoor garbage cans, food garbage bins, cat litter trays and nappy cans, eliminating the need for air fresheners, sprays or powders that contain potentially hazardous chemicals. DeoCan has already been well received by UK cleaning gurus with numerous positive testimonials. Recent orders include 250,000 units which have headed for Taiwan and Australia.Odegon was formed by father and son, Steve and Tom Rawlings, in 2010. They have been looking to revolutionise the way household smells are tackled using its unique, odor absorbing technology rather than relying on harmful chemicals to disguise smells, whiffs and pongs. Odegon has developed a special type of nano-porous material that has its roots in military protection. It traps odor molecules using a completely inert, chemical- free process. Founder and Chairman Steve said, “After developing other odor neutralising products , DeoSole, a product for shoes , DeoTag, a fabric patch used in garments and DeoStrip, a material used in sports bags and luggage, we turned our attention to tackling household smells. We realised there was a demand for more environmentally friendly, natural household products and a trend towards ditching powders and aerosol cans full of toxic chemicals and single-use plastic containers. “ DeoCan uses minimal packaging and each pad can last for up to eight weeks or more, significantly reducing waste.With all products designed and developed in the UK, Odegon has steadily grown over the years and has been bucking the uncertainties around Brexit and securing distribution channels in Taiwan, China, Australia and Italy. Steve is now looking to find a distributor in the USA.Among the clients Odegon has worked with include Walgreen-Boots and Calvin Klein.

DeoBin: The Odour Absorbing Bin Patch



