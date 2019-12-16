AmerIKYP Introduces Video Passport® & Die Cut Video Postcards Dynamic Multi-Sensory Direct Mail Marketing Products

Dynamic, Impactful, Memorable Direct Mail Marketing! Popular travel destinations come to life with Video Passport! An amazing, impactful, memorable marketing tool !

AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC a global leader and manufacturer, distributor of technology-in-print media, direct mail advertising, mktng solution for agencies.

Video Postcards and Video Passport represent a dynamic new dimension in technology in print, media & direct mail marketing!” — Richar Butler, Managing Director, AmrIKYP Marketing Group LLC

DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 12, 2019West Palm Beach and Las Vegas based AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC , a global leader in thedesign, development, and manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and directmail advertising and marketing solutions for top agencies and brands has introduced two industryfirsts, CUSTOM DIE CUT VIDEO POSTCARDS and VIDEO PASSPORT According to company Founder & Managing Director, Rich Butler, Video Postcards https://amerikyp.com/video-postcards/ & Video Passportmerge the best of online & offline marketing strategies into single, impactful, dynamic technology-in-print direct mail deliverables.“Having a high definition LCD screen with video content embedded in a custom die cut paperpostcard, with interactive buttons, automatic or play on demand video, volume control, chapterbuttons, rechargeable battery, full color printing and more, provides amazing, memorablemarketing unlike any other form of direct mail. Our ability to customize a postcard in virtuallyany shape or design, and embed a video, adds a powerful and exciting new dimension to directmail marketing,” said Butler.In addition, the company has simultaneously introduced Video Passport, a clever, attentiongrabbing replica of a real travel document with simulated leather cover, gold foil stamp accents,full color printing and an embedded 3” high definition LCD screen that plays a crystal clearmarketing video when opened.“Ideal for travel & tourism, hospitality, destination, cruise & entertainment industries and more,Video Passportis dynamic, memorable and perhaps the quintessential direct mail marketingproduct that gets opened, noticed and remembered”, said Butler.Video Postcards & Video Passportare both ideal for new product launches, introducing a newservice, and can also be used as a training or educational marketing tool, invitation, and for simplyre-connecting with business prospects or clients.AmerIKYP offers a full suite of other innovative Video with Print marketing products in the form ofvideo brochures, video business cards, video tablets, video books, video shelf talkers, videopresentation boxes, video magazine inserts, specialty video packaging, and so much more.“The options are endless!” says Butler, “Video with print is dynamic, results driven marketing thatconnects with consumers unlike any other form or marketing and helps brands stand out in acluttered digital world”About AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC:AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC has been a pioneer and a leader in the design, development,manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and direct mail marketing products foragencies and top brands across the globe for over a decade.The AmerIKYP brand, synonymous with innovative multi-sensory Audio and Video with Printbusiness solutions are dynamic, innovative, memorable, impactful, and results driven.Through their Imprint4Less.com division, these marketing solutions are offered to help clientsgrow sales, and break through the clutter while generating greater ROI.With factories in Shenzhen, and USA sales offices & digital art & design studios and design labs inLas Vegas and South Florida, the Company has an experienced and talented team with all of theskills necessary to make each facet of their client’s promotional branding, advertising, and directmail marketing initiatives relevant, engaging, effective, and uniquely creative.AmerIKYP is a United States Postal Service Preferred Vendor and can ship worldwide.For more information,Contact your preferred Print & Promotional Products Distributor today, or contact Rich Butler viaemail: info@amerIKYP.com, or info@imprint4less.comor by phone: O: 561-966-3366; M: 561-818-9105

Custom Printed Video Passport - A new and unique marketing tool!



