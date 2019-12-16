AmerIKYP Introduces Video Passport® & Die Cut Video Postcards Dynamic Multi-Sensory Direct Mail Marketing Products
According to company Founder & Managing Director, Rich Butler, Video Postcards
https://amerikyp.com/video-postcards/ & Video Passport® http://myvideopassport.com/
merge the best of online & offline marketing strategies into single, impactful, dynamic technology-in-print direct mail deliverables.
“Having a high definition LCD screen with video content embedded in a custom die cut paper
postcard, with interactive buttons, automatic or play on demand video, volume control, chapter
buttons, rechargeable battery, full color printing and more, provides amazing, memorable
marketing unlike any other form of direct mail. Our ability to customize a postcard in virtually
any shape or design, and embed a video, adds a powerful and exciting new dimension to direct
mail marketing,” said Butler.
In addition, the company has simultaneously introduced Video Passport®, a clever, attention
grabbing replica of a real travel document with simulated leather cover, gold foil stamp accents,
full color printing and an embedded 3” high definition LCD screen that plays a crystal clear
marketing video when opened.
“Ideal for travel & tourism, hospitality, destination, cruise & entertainment industries and more,
Video Passport® is dynamic, memorable and perhaps the quintessential direct mail marketing
product that gets opened, noticed and remembered”, said Butler.
Video Postcards & Video Passport ® are both ideal for new product launches, introducing a new
service, and can also be used as a training or educational marketing tool, invitation, and for simply
re-connecting with business prospects or clients.
AmerIKYP offers a full suite of other innovative Video with Print marketing products in the form of
video brochures, video business cards, video tablets, video books, video shelf talkers, video
presentation boxes, video magazine inserts, specialty video packaging, and so much more.
“The options are endless!” says Butler, “Video with print is dynamic, results driven marketing that
connects with consumers unlike any other form or marketing and helps brands stand out in a
cluttered digital world”
About AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC:
AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC has been a pioneer and a leader in the design, development,
manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and direct mail marketing products for
agencies and top brands across the globe for over a decade.
The AmerIKYP brand, synonymous with innovative multi-sensory Audio and Video with Print
business solutions are dynamic, innovative, memorable, impactful, and results driven.
Through their Imprint4Less.com division, these marketing solutions are offered to help clients
grow sales, and break through the clutter while generating greater ROI.
With factories in Shenzhen, and USA sales offices & digital art & design studios and design labs in
Las Vegas and South Florida, the Company has an experienced and talented team with all of the
skills necessary to make each facet of their client’s promotional branding, advertising, and direct
mail marketing initiatives relevant, engaging, effective, and uniquely creative.
AmerIKYP is a United States Postal Service Preferred Vendor and can ship worldwide.
For more information,
Contact your preferred Print & Promotional Products Distributor today, or contact Rich Butler via
email: info@amerIKYP.com, or info@imprint4less.com
or by phone: O: 561-966-3366; M: 561-818-9105
Richard Butler
AmerIKYP Marketing Group LLC
+1 561-966-3366
email us here
Custom Printed Video Passport - A new and unique marketing tool!
