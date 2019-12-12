Angola, DRC step up boarder surveillance

Dundo, ANGOLA, December 12 - The provincial governments of Lunda Norte (Angola) and Kwango (Democratic Republic of Congo) Wednesday agreed to deepen joint patrolling actins at both borders to tackle the illegal immigration, fuel smuggling and tax evasion.,

The agreement is the result of the two-day work meeting held in Dundo, Angola's eastern Lunda Norte province.

Angola was represented by the provincial delegate of Interior Ministry, commissioner Alfredo Lourenço (Nilo), and provincial minister of Interior, Security and Human Resources, Munda Ngaand Tite, on behalf of DRC.

In the final statement emerged from the meeting, the sides decided to

register the citizens residing at common borders to improve the surveillance and control of those coming in and out in both provinces.

They also agreed on maintenance and construction of boarder marks, as well as raising awareness campaign among residents to comply with international migration standards.

