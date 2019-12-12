Fortinet Acquires SOAR Provider CyberSponse

Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Addition to Fortinet Security Fabric Further Empowers Security Operations Teams to Achieve Higher Efficiencies and Accelerate Incident Response

Ken Xie, Founder and CEO at Fortinet

“The growing number of security tools being deployed by enterprises have introduced operational complexities that make organizations more vulnerable to breaches. With the integration of CyberSponse’s powerful SOAR platform into the Fortinet Security Fabric, we will offer customers accelerated incident response and the ability to standardize and scale processes that will enhance security posture and reduce business risk and associated costs.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CyberSponse, a leading Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform provider based in Arlington, Virginia. CyberSponse, already a Fortinet Security Fabric partner , will further extend the automation and incident response capabilities of FortiAnalyzer , FortiSIEM and FortiGate , for example, and further simplify security operations.

Simplifying Security Operations

Today’s cyberthreat landscape is constantly evolving. Furthermore, the increasing number of point security products adds to alert fatigue that exacerbates an already complex security operations environment that is set against the backdrop of a cybersecurity skills shortage. To combat this complexity enterprises and service providers seek to simplify their operations and maximize the efficiency of today’s security operations centers (SOCs) by consolidating and triaging alerts from a wide range of security products, automate the analysis and the repetitive tasks to save valuable resources, and leverage well-defined playbooks to enable real time incident response.

The combination of Fortinet and CyberSponse will equip security analysts across organizations of all sizes with a powerful, patented solution that is unique and differentiated, including:

Enterprise-grade scalable architecture with distributed multi-tenancy that augments streamlined SOC operations and enables MSSPs to deliver managed detection and response (MDR) services with ease.

Over 325 connectors to easily integrate with all major security vendors and technologies and offers a single, centralized point of visibility and control.

More than 200 out-of-the-box easy-to-configure playbooks to automate incident response action sequence and routine tasks.

The most advanced case management modules with incident timeline and asset correlation views, plus an automated ROI or savings measurement tool.

Ensuring granular role-based access control to secure user-related data.

“Organizations are still looking for advanced incident response (IR) capabilities that can help them be more efficient. To meet these goals, large organizations will gladly embrace a SOAR solution from Fortinet that can help them enhance automation, orchestration and response capabilities and maximize efficiencies, savings, and speed.”

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG)

“This is an ideal match. CyberSponse’s mission has always been to make security operations management effortless and effective with innovative yet disruptive technology. The combined powerhouse of Fortinet’s Security Fabric and CyberSponse’s SOAR technology will ensure customers are protected by the most sophisticated global security operations platform that includes hundreds of integrations enabling streamlined out-of-the-box playbook execution.”

Joseph Loomis, Founder and CSO at CyberSponse

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

