PIMCO Launches the Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has launched the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT). The fund aims to offer higher income than traditional cash investments, with a modest increase in risk, and focuses on issuers with high quality environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.



The fund follows the success of PIMCO’s Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT), and invests in high quality money market instruments and short-term fixed income securities. It blends PIMCO’s active fixed income management with its disciplined ESG investment framework. The framework favors issuers identified by PIMCO as best-in-class, with robust environmentally conscious practices, strong corporate governance and industry-leading social policies.

The fund will be managed by Jerome Schneider, Managing Director and Head of Short-Term Portfolio Management; Jelle Brons, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Andrew Wittkop, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager; and Nathan Chiaverini, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

“Sustainable investing is becoming a priority for many investors who seek positive returns alongside the ability to drive positive change,” said Jerome Schneider, Managing Director and Head of Short-Term Portfolio Management. “This active ETF is designed to provide capital preservation, daily liquidity and attractive return potential to investors who seek to invest in companies with best-in-class ESG practices.”

The new fund complements PIMCO’s dedicated ESG platform, launched to meet investor demand for ESG focused investment solutions, and follows the recent launch of PIMCO’s Climate Bond Fund. PIMCO has been active in responsible investing for decades, launching one of the first socially responsible fixed income funds in 1991.

