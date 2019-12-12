Star Confirms No Shareholder Meeting Was Held

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (OTCQB: SNAVF) ("Star” or the “Company”) responds to the latest illegal and disruptive tactics of a dissident shareholder group (the “Dissidents”) and confirms that no special meeting of shareholders of the Company was held on December 11, 2019. The Company also confirms that the press release filed by the Dissidents on December 11, 2019, which falsely alleges that certain persons have been elected and appointed as directors and officers, respectively, was not authorized by Star and no such election or appointments have been made. The reckless and illegal acts of the Dissidents continue to jeopardize the Company’s operation.



The Company has commenced legal action to prohibit the Dissidents from engaging in any further illegal and disruptive activities and the matter is now being heard before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

As was previously announced and reiterated to the dissidents and their counsel, the Company’s board of directors have resolved to call an annual and general meeting of Shareholders on March 9, 2020.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Stars’ M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars’ subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc. is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company’s MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR- LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S.® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact



Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO

(416) 252-2889 Ext 230

Viraf.kapadia@star-navigation.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.