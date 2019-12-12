GDET Offered Option to Lease Second Mall-Based Greenery CBD Store Location

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD, Blockchain, and Luxury Retail markets, is excited to announce that the Company is entertaining a tangible offer to expand its “The Greenery” (TheGreeneryCo.com) CBD products physical retail exposure to a second, and larger, mall-based physical store location following positive branding and customer traffic data for its first mall-based physical store location.



“Following an extremely positive experience at the kiosk level at Palisades Center, we have been approached by management at that location and given a priority access option to expand to an additional and larger space in another similar mall,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “The vast bulk of the potential market for CBD products has no idea that they need to navigate to some backwater e-commerce portal to buy CBD-based products. Instead, they are walking around popular shopping areas, browsing for something new and interesting to try – and CBD is that new and interesting possibility. The only way to capture any piece of that market is to be in front of them, out in the world.”

The Company’s first “The Greenery” physical store location opened in late November at Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York, the second-largest shopping mall in the New York metropolitan area and the eighth-largest in the United States. Following a strong debut at this location, the Company has been approached by Palisades Center management with a “first access” offer on an additional 500 square foot store location at a different mall in the state of New York with similar overall characteristics.

The Company continues to believe that a physical store presence in high traffic areas is a winning strategy for brand expansion and sales growth, and perhaps the only means of powerful brand differentiation in the rapidly growing CBD marketplace.

“If we move forward with this second location, it will be because we have run the numbers and the store will more than pay for itself,” continued Mr. Idnani. “At this point, we believe we can be selective and expand as the right opportunities come along. But we also believe that this approach to distribution is on target for this market because we gain an edge in brand exposure that will pay priceless dividends down the road as this marketplace continues to go mainstream over coming quarters.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.