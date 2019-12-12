Victoria Arlen to Deliver Opening Keynote at PlanSource Eclipse 2020

Paralympic gold medalist, actress and television host, who was in a coma for years as a child, will recount her story of determination, recovery and success

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is thrilled to announce that Victoria Arlen will be the keynote speaker at Eclipse 2020, the company’s annual benefits and HR conference, which will be held May 5-7 in Laguna Niguel, California.



As a young girl, Victoria Arlen contracted two rare neurological disorders, which left her in a vegetative state for four years. Locked within herself, she was completely unable to communicate with those around her. When she finally regained consciousness, she was left paralyzed from the waist down for a decade due to damage to her spine. However, Victoria never lost hope, found gratitude for what she had, and developed a steadfast determination to not only survive but to thrive. Remarkably, she went on to win a gold medal and three silver medals in swimming at the London 2012 Paralympics. Later, after years of therapy, she regained the ability to walk, became one of the youngest on-air hosts ever hired by ESPN and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

In her keynote, Victoria shares her own story and how to confront any challenge life delivers. She explains how her personal mantra – Face it. Embrace it. Defy it. Conquer it! – allowed her to persevere through an unthinkably difficult ordeal. She speaks about the perspective we give to the obstacles in our lives, how to change it, and how to push off those roadblocks to achieve great heights.

“It is such an honor to have Victoria Arlen as a keynote speaker at Eclipse,” said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer of PlanSource. “Victoria is a true inspiration. Few people in the world have overcome more and achieved so much. Her unforgettable story will deeply move our audience and remind them of the raw power of the human spirit and how the will to survive can triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Victoria will be joined at Eclipse by numerous speakers and industry experts, including Dennis Carlson from Agency Leverage, Uche Enemchukwu from Nelu Diversified Consulting Solutions and Andy Neary from the Olson Group.

In addition to insightful speakers, Eclipse 2020 will feature educational workshops, interactive panels, inspirational general sessions and continuing education opportunities. The conference takes place at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, an exclusive, five-star resort and conference center.

Find out more about Eclipse 2020 at eclipse.plansource.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employees and the HR teams that support them. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Bill Fryman Director of Communications, PlanSource 843.697.8792 bill.fryman@plansource.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.