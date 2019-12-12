Collibra Appoints Madan Gadde as First Chief Customer Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Madan Gadde as Chief Customer Officer, a new role for the company. Gadde will lead the company’s efforts in supporting more than 400 global customers spanning financial services, technology, utilities, retail, healthcare and more.



With more than 20 years of experience driving customer-centric technology solutions globally, Gadde most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) Customer Success at DataStax, a leading provider of database software for hybrid and multi-cloud distributed applications. Prior to that, Gadde led customer service offerings at FIS as SVP of worldwide professional services. Gadde also held various leadership positions at HP, Genesys and Mercury Interactive.

“Collibra’s customer success initiatives are a critical component to our long-term business success,” said Philip Carty, Chief Revenue Officer for Collibra. “As we continue to scale our business globally, formalizing a high-performing customer strategy becomes imperative. With Madan’s extensive background in leading global post-sales efforts, he will be instrumental in helping customers realize the full potential of Data Intelligence by turning data into a strategic and competitive asset.”

Gadde will be charged with building out the organization and vision for the post-sales function. Drawing on his demonstrated track record, he will lead strategy for Collibra’s best-in-class customer advisory management programs and collaborate with the executive leadership team to streamline the customer journey.

“Collibra is at the forefront of helping today’s global enterprises leverage Data Intelligence to unlock the value of their data,” said Gadde. “My mission is to help our customers quickly adopt Collibra and enable all Data Citizens to optimize processes, increase efficiency and drive innovation.”

To learn more about Collibra’s customers, click here .

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com .

Media contact

Lauren Reis

Collibra

pr@collibra.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.