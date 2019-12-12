Angola at human trafficking summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 12 - Angola is attending the 2nd Summit of the African Women Judges and Prosecutors on Human Trafficking and Organised Crime since Thursday in Vatican City.,

Angola is represented by the deputy president of General Assembly of the Angolan Judges Association (AJA), Luiza Quinta, in the two-day event sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

The Angolan representative, who is also the president of the Huambo Provincial Court family room, will address, among various subjects, the human trafficking and organ transplantation, according to a press release from the Angolan Embassy's Press Office in Italy.

Angola ratified the United Nations convention against the organised crimes, its additional protocols and Palermo Protocol on the prevention, reprimand and punishment of trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

The event will help address the deep crisis of values caused by a selfish, rampant and greedy desire for power and material well-being.

Date points to some 9.5 million (men and boys) and four million (women and girls) as being coerced into involuntary captivity, sex work and slavery.

