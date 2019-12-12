Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Fruit and vegetable processing equipment are used by manufacturers for processing fruits and vegetables using techniques such as washing, dewatering, filling, seasoning, and packaging. Processing of fruits and vegetables using this equipment helps in the removal of toxins and increases their shelf life.

In terms of geography, APAC was the major revenue contributing region in the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market and will continue to lead the market over the next four years. As APAC is home to some of the fastest growing economies in the world like India, China, and Indonesia, this market is anticipated to grow significantly in the region. China is the major revenue contributor and represents the largest market for fruit and vegetable processing equipment in APAC. One of the major factors for the growth of the market is the increased demand for processed foods in developing nations such as China and India.

Moreover, a shift in eating habits in countries like China and Japan toward higher value-added foods, such as vegetables and fruit juices, will impel fruit and vegetable processing manufacturers to expand their operations and invest in additional manufacturing capacity in these countries. This will, in turn, contribute to the growth of this market.

This report focuses on Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Buhler

FENCO Food Machinery

JBT Corporation

GEA Group

Meyer Industries

Turatti Group

Petruzalek

Kronen

TMCI Padovan

Navatta Group Food Processing

Unitec Industries

Bertuzzi Food Processing

Terlet

Bajaj ProcessPack

Market Segmentation

One of the goals is to make the data comprehensive while ensuring maximum readability. The best way to achieve this target is to segment the information, depending on several factors. Region, distribution channel, product type and application are the common categorizations in this report. When it comes to distribution channel, it talks about the supply methods businesses use, to meet the demands of the Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment market. Under application, the report focuses on which consumers form the customer base. The different variants of the product/service fall under the product type category.

Segment by Type

Freshly Cut Equipment

Canned Equipment

Dried & Dehydrated Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Food Processing Enterprises

Household Use

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

