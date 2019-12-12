Bottomline Recognised as Industry Leader at Document Manager Magazine Awards

Invoice Automation Solution Offers Real-Time Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced it has been recognised with the award for ‘Accounts Payable / Invoicing Product of the Year’ by Document Manager Magazine’s DM Awards. Bottomline was selected for its integrated invoice automation solution, which replaces manual processes and accelerates payables processing.



Bottomline received the award for its Invoice Automation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution , which helps customers streamline the invoice process. By providing immersive, real-time integration with existing technologies, Bottomline’s solution accelerates approvals by automating the receipt, capture, coding, routing and approvals of invoices. Its next-generation image and data capture means customers enjoy a unified solution to receive, store and process invoices.

Bottomline also leverages the existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations cloud framework to evaluate rules and corporate governance. This functionality is a marked contrast from competitive solutions built outside of the ERP system.

“Accepting this award on behalf of our hard-working team is a real privilege,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline Europe, “we look forward to continuing to produce dynamic solutions for our customers to improve efficiency and ease.”

The DM Awards are run annually in London and acknowledge industry leaders from across the document management sector, with themes including workflow, security, compliance and AI. An independent panel made up of industry experts judges the entries.

