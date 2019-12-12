CHALET LES ANGES IN ZERMATT SWITZERLAND AWARDED BEST SKI CHALET IN THE WORLD THREE YEARS IN A ROW

Worlds Most Luxurious Ski Chalet Chalet Les Anges Zermatt Spa Luxury Chalet Zermatt Chalet Les Anges Living Room Chalet Les Anges View

Chalet Les Anges is so deserving of the award of The World’s Best Ski Chalet. The property is simply the best ski rental property” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Exceptional Villas most popular vacation rentals has been awarded the World’s Best Ski Chalet for an unprecedented three years in a row. Chalet Les Anges has its location in the beautiful car-free town of Zermatt in Switzerland. It is a monumental achievement to be given the award for the best ski chalet in the world three years in a row. Chalet Les Anges also received the award for the best ski chalet in Switzerland.

The World Ski Awards which take places in Kitzbühel every year is the only global initiative that recognizes, celebrates and rewards excellence in ski tourism. The World Ski Awards take place every November. During the event, international leaders from the industry come together to exchange ideas, best practices, innovations and knowledge.

Exceptional Villas who are the world’s leading villa and vacation rental company when it comes to service represent villas and chalets throughout the world.

Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas, said “Chalet Les Anges is so deserving of the award of The World’s Best Ski Chalet. The property is simply the best ski rental property.” The team led by Eilidh and Klodi work extremely hard and consider every last detail for their clients. Every guest feels extra special. Many clients mention that the team who work in the chalet are almost like magicians. They anticipate and think of their client's needs and wants almost before their clients think of them themselves. This ability to anticipate clients wishes is the hallmark of the incredible service that clients experience when they stay in the chalet.

Chalet Les Anges has a unique location overlooking the stunningly beautiful car-free town of Zermatt in Switzerland. With a south-facing position, the chalet has the best view of the famous Matterhorn mountain in the town. Enormous panoramic windows take full advantage of the spectacular view.

There are seven bedrooms in the chalet sleeping up to 14 people. Chalet Les Anges comes fully staffed with a house manager, assistant manager, housekeepers and a Michelin standard chef. In the winter months, the chalet comes fully catered, which means that the rate includes all meals, food, house wines and drinks. In the summer months, clients can choose between either bed and breakfast rate or a fully catered rate.

The wellness area is one of the highlights of this incredibly luxurious Ski chalet. Its features include natural stone walls, a central water feature, massage room, hammam, steam room, sauna, and shower. The spa has direct access to the terrace with incredible Matterhorn views. There is a 3m2 power jet plunge pool. For added convenience, guests have access to the Ski room with heated boots racks.

The town of Zermatt is extraordinary. It is one of the few car-free towns left in the world. The only forms of transport are by foot, bicycle, horse-drawn carriage or electric taxi. The town center has retained a beautiful old world charm yet is full of gorgeous restaurants, bars and shops. However, the crème de la crème of a visit to Zermatt is without a doubt the fantastic skiing and the gourmet mountain restaurants. The skiing is vast and is connected with the towns of Cervinia and Valtourneche. It is possible to have breakfast in Zermatt, lunch in Italy and dinner back in your chalet cooked by your private chef in Switzerland. The mountain restaurants are worth a special mention as there is no ski resort in the world with the same quality of restaurants as Zermatt. Lunches are generally long and leisurely with exquisite food and fabulous wines.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



