Business Capital Expands in 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap ®) continued to strengthen its industry presence in 2019, expanding its team of professionals, successfully closing 12 transactions covering a wide range of industries and financial structures with 8 more expected by year end.



Executed transactions this year total $378M to date and include project financing for a leading solar FinTech company; a real estate loan for a family-owned tree fruit operation; and working capital facilities for a leading helicopter services company and for the largest private equity backed producer of branded Manuka honey and products in North America.

Moving into 2020, BizCap has a robust pipeline of prospective and active engagements. In order to manage the increased deal flow and continue to deliver on long-time commitment to excellence for clients and partners, Business Capital moved into a larger office space and added to the Capital Markets, Credit and Business Development teams.

Most recently, Tim Gaines was hired as an Associate working with the Capital Markets group focused on origination, underwriting, and syndication of senior secured, subordinated, and mezzanine debt facilities for lower and middle market companies nationwide. Prior to joining Business Capital, Tim was an investment banker with Arbor Advisors, LLC, where he worked in middle-market M&A and capital raising transactions. Additionally, Tim was a senior consultant and analyst for FTI Consulting, Inc. in their corporate finance and restructuring group. He has served as financial adviser in both Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and post-emergence cases. Tim graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a degree in Accounting and Finance, where he was a Satell Scholar and captain of the lacrosse team. He holds several certifications, including Series 63 and 79.

Operating for nearly two decades, Business Capital is a commercial finance and advisory firm that is time-tested, trusted and poised to continue leading the industry in 2020. BizCap specializes in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap ® is a major benefactor of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Contact:

Business Capital

Chuck Doyle

415-989-0970

cdoyle@bizcap.com

