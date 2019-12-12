3D Rendering and Visualization Software Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

3D Rendering and Visualization Software Market

3D rendering and visualization software is used to transform computer models or CAD drawings of spaces and objects into life-like images and videos / animation. Not only is it a powerful visualization tool for architects and designers, but it also aids customers to visualize what the end-product would look like. It is used widely in industries like architecture, interior designing, movies and animation, gaming, simulation, maritime and real estate. With the growth of technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), 3D rendering and visualization software will witness tremendous growth in the future.

3D rendering can be real-time or non-real time. Real-time 3D rendering is used for interactive applications like gaming, whereas non-real time is used for applications like real estate, architecture, and interior designing. The conversion of just a mathematical model to a realistic image enables an architect to get a true sense and feel of the space. It is also useful in communicating an architect’s ideas to the client. The initial 3D model or plan is prepared in a modelling software like AutoCAD, REVIT, ArchiCAD, SketchUp, Vector Works or All Plan. The models are then converted to images, videos or animations using software like 3DS Max, Modo, Cinema 4D, Octane Reader, Maxwell, Mental Ray and VRay.

The 3D rendering and visualization software market is witnessing a spurt in demand due to increasing digitization. Architects are increasingly adopting this software to communicate their ideas to their clients in the best possible manner. Real estate companies are adopting it as well to attract prospective customers with stunning visualizations. Also, increasing adoption of technologies like VR and AR by many industries, is driving the growth in demand for such software.

Key Players of Global 3D Rendering and Visualization Software Market =>

• Autodesk

• Pixar

• ArtVPS Ltd

• Lumion

• PTC

• Bunkspeed

• Dassault Systèmes

• Maxon

• SketchUp

• Chaos Group

• Gatan

• KeyShot

Segmentation

By Industry or End Use

3D rendering and visualization software can be segmented by the industry in which it is used.

1. Architecture

2. Interior Design

3. Landscaping

4. Real Estate

5. Gaming

6. Animation

7. Film

8. Maritime

9. Healthcare and Medicine

10. Product Design

11. Training Simulation

12. Automobile and Automotive

By Type

1. Real time 3D rendering software

2. Non-real time 3D rendering software

By Server Type

1. On premises

2. Cloud

Regional Overview

With the rapid advancement of technology across all industries, there is an increase in demand for visualization, virtualization, and simulation. This demand is driving the growth of the 3D rendering and visualization software market across the globe. Western countries, typically those in North America and Europe, lead technology adoption. Hence, there is great demand for this software in the UK, US, Canada, and Germany. Likewise, developed nations in the Asia-Pacific region such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are also driving demand for this software. Developing nations in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are also catching on to the trend of visualization and virtualization.

Industry News

With the growing demand for 3D rendering and visualization software, the market for such software is slated to grow by a whopping $5.63 billion. Apart from the conventional applications of real estate, architecture and engineering, many innovative and up and coming applications like healthcare and medicine, automobile and automotive are also gaining traction. High-end video games also benefit from this technology as it helps to create stunning and lifelike visuals.



