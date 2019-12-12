Angolan Vice President leaves Nairobi

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 12 - Vice President Bornito de Sousa left Kenya this Thursday, after participating in the 9th Summit of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Organisation (ACP), which happened this December 9-10, in Nairobi, under the motto ''For a transformed ACP group committed to multilateralism''. ,

Bornito de Sousa visited on Wednesday the Angolan Embassy.

During the gathering, the Angolan Vice President intervened in different sessions and also delivered a speech in the closing ceremony, having expressed Angola’s commitment to successfully hosting the next summit of the ACP, set for the year 2022.

Bornito de Sousa was also received in an audience by the Kenyan Head of State, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, who manifested his country's interest in strengthening cooperation with Angola in different areas.

He also expressed his congratulations on the election of the Angolan diplomat George Chicoti to the position of Secretary General of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) organisation, with whom he will work in the coming years.

On his turn, the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, congratulated Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta on taking over the presidency of the ACP group and on the country's celebration of National Day on December 12.

Bornito de Sousa also had separate meetings with Gabon’s Foreign minister, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, and the Kenyan Vice President, Willians Ruto.

The ACP was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. Among its main objectives it is included the focus on sustainable development of its member states and their gradual integration into the global economy.

The summit happens every two or three years in members states. The meeting provides the organisation, made up of 79 members, with the opportunity to review the main developments in issues of its interest and address concerns.

