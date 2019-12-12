RELX Golden Shield Program Aids Authorities in Countering Counterfeit E-cigarette Products

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RELX Technology announced the company’s Golden Shield Program hasso far helped Chinese authorities seize 48,000counterfeit e-cigarette products. Following the rise in the production of counterfeit vapor products and e-liquids, RELX established the Golden Shield Program in August 2019 to help prevent the production and sale of the illicit goods. Members of RELX’s Golden Shield Program are working with online social media platforms, online e-commerce platforms, China’s Administration for Industry and Commerce, and local authorities throughout China to eliminate counterfeit vaping products from the market.



“We are so proud of the progress the RELX Golden Shield Program has made in such a short time. According to our research, the majority of counterfeit items we discovered were produced with the intention of being exported,” said Kate Wang, CEO of RELX. “RELX intends to expand the Golden Shield Program and continue the fight against these illicit goods to not only help maintain trust in our brand, but, more importantly, to protect our customers.”

Over the past five months, RELX’s Golden Shield Program has discovered sixteen cases related to the production and sale of counterfeit vaping products and shared their findings with relevant local authorities, leading to the confiscation of 48,000 counterfeit vapor devices, e-liquids, and other merchandise.

On December 3, 2019, local police in Guangzhou, Jiangmen and Shantou in Guangdong province held public events to educate the public on the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Counterfeit RELX products seized as a result of the Golden Shield Program were displayed during the events.

As part of the Golden Shield Program, RELX’s research lab has performed a series of tests on counterfeit RELX products. The lab has found that counterfeit vape e-liquid contained high levels of tolueneand that other ingredients did not match information printed on packaging.

Preventing the production and sale of counterfeit vapor products is one of the main challenges currently facing the vaping industry. Counterfeit vapor products pose serious potential health risks to consumers. While governments and local authorities work to implement stronger enforcement methods to rid the market of these harmful products, international e-cigarette companies can and should do more to aid them in this global fight to keep consumers safe.

RELX urges consumers to purchase vape products and e-liquids only from trusted authorized retailers. Customers purchasing RELX products can also scan the bar code on all official RELX products with the RELX Me App to verify their authenticity.



About RELX



Founded in January 2018, RELX is Asia’s leading e-cigarette company. RELX independently develops its e-cigarette products at its R&D center in Shenzhen, China. RELX’s mission is to empower adult smokers with e-cigarettes, ethically. RELX continues to make significant investments in R&D, e-liquid testing and new product development. RELX has established the first CNAS-standard lab for an independent e-cigarette brand The company has attracted global talents from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Huawei, Beats, and L’Oréal. RELX investors include top venture capital firms Source Code Capital, IDG Capital, and Sequoia Capital.



