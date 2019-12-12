Third Party & Supplier Risk Management Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast–2024
Third-party and supplier risk management software is responsible for gathering and managing vendor risk data in order to protect companies from issues such as noncompliance or data breaches. Such software assesses, monitors, and mitigates all the risks that may have a negative impact on the relationship between a supplier and their client companies. Such software is used by compliance officers or by supply chain, quality management, or manufacturing managers. The former makes use of the software to ensure compliance with prevailing government regulations and internal policies. On the other hand, the latter may use the software to reduce the risk of disruption that may be a result of unreliable suppliers.
Also, third-party and supplier risk management software is a broader tool that helps with the company’s GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) initiatives. The global market for third-party and supplier risk management software shall witness a growth at a CAGR of 15%.
Key Players
LexisNexis
LogicManager
Compliance 360
Dow Jones Risk & Compliance
Hiperos 3PM
Resolver
NAVEX Global
Quantivate
Bwise
RiskWatch International
SAP
MetricStream
Segmentation
The global third-party and supplier risk management industry can be segmented on the basis of the run-environment, which dictates its type. These categories include cloud-based software and web-based software.
Further, the application can also be divided on the basis of its application as large enterprises and SMEs.
Regional Analysis
The report analyzes the performance and prevalence of the market on the basis of the following regions:
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Industry News
Riskonnect, a company that specializes in integrated risk management solutions announced partnering with RapidRatings and FortifyData, the former being a financial health analytics firm and the latter being a cybersecurity software provider, to launch an integrated risk management platform. The end product is expected to be an efficient medium to collect critical information related to the potential risks of suppliers and vendors to the third-party software.
Table Of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
