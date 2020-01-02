$7,000 Reward Announced for S.F. Mime Troupe Appeal 2 Fillmore Auditorium 12/10/65 Concert Poster

A $7,000 reward is offered for this S.F.Mime Troupe Appeal 2 12/10/65 concert poster

Nationwide search for vintage Fillmore Auditorium concert posters offers record prices.

We’re hoping our record breaking $7,000 reward for this popular San Francisco Mime Troupe Appeal 2 poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.” — Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $7,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic San Francisco Mime Troupe Appeal 2 12/10/65 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a benefit concert on December 10, 1965, at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, CA.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Bill Graham Fillmore Auditorium concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $7,000 reward for this popular San Francisco Mime Troupe Appeal 2 poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a San Francisco Mime Troupe Appeal 2 concert poster, or any other vintage Bill Graham Fillmore Auditorium concert poster you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $5,000 reward for any Jimi Hendrix “Flying Eyeball” BG 105 Fillmore Auditorium 2/1/68 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage Hendrix and Bill Graham concert posters, call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.



