Fitness Business Event Covers Law - Boutiques - Social Media - Finances

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Business Technology Boutiques Legal Matters - Ignite Event Takes Off Ignite Fitness Business Event In Melbourne February 21st, 2020 Is On Fire With Tickets Selling Fast To This Personalised Event! Gym Owners, Managers, And Personal Trainers Considering Starting Their Own Business In 2020 Are Flocking To Ignite. Feedback From Mel Tempest The Founder And Organiser Says "We Are Delivering What Owners And Managers Need To Run Successful Clubs; We Deliver Proven Knowledge And Product That Can Be Implemented Immediately And Won't Blow Their Budget." We Have Had An Extremely Successful 2019, And Will Continue This Success Into 2020." We Are Not Here To Compete With Other Events We Are Here To Offer Education In A Personalised Setting With An Affordable Ticket Entry What Makes Us Different And I Will Be Bold And State This I'm A Current Club Owner Who Works In And On Her Business Every Day, I Know And Understand What These Business Owners Need, I Get Their Struggles, And I Applaud Their Wins. Their Outlay To These Events Is An Investment" I Interview Through My Podcast The Gym Owners Fitness Business Podcast, And I Ask My Guests Questions That Are Relevant To Todays Market. There Is No Point Going To Events Where You Cannot Implement Speakers Strategies Due To Finances; We Deliver What Business Owners Can Afford. They Walk Out Of Our Events Knowing They Can Implement What They Have Heard And Learnt That Day. They Know They Can Pick Up The Phone After The Events And Get Advice From The Speakers And Attendees. We Want Success For Owners, Managers And Their Teams; We Deliver The Now Of Fitness Business To A Room Of Likeminded Individuals Working With The Same Agenda. Success.

The Cost Of A Days Education Is Less Than What A Consultant Charges Per Hour.

The Cost Of A Days Education Is Less Than What A Consultant Charges Per Hour.

